Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

