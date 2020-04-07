Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Decreased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 4.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $84,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

