Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $82,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.65. 34,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,094. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

