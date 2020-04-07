Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after acquiring an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,503. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

