Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. 103,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,153. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

