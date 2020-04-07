Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 297.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. 685,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443,853. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

