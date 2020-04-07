Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $7.08 on Tuesday, hitting $250.61. The stock had a trading volume of 658,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,127. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

