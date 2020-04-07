Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

