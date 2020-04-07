Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,386. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza bought 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

