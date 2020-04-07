Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

