Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to Outperform at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Varonis Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.