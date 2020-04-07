Velas (VLX) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $28.10 million and $721,603.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001540 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

