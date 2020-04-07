Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 276,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,248. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.