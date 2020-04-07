Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 10,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,413,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

