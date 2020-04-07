Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Veracyte worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,101 shares of company stock worth $1,858,440 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a P/E ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

