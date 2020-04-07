Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires Shares of 92,458 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $32,357,000. Amazon.com makes up about 8.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $13.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,011.46. 4,074,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,927.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,848.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.