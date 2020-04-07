Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 724.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,724 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.49. 11,302,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,558,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

