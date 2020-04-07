Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys 147,758 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for 9.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 0.53% of Mercadolibre worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,145,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.00.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $19.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.40. 541,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.60 and its 200-day moving average is $581.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

