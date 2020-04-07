Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 335,710 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 335,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,104,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up 9.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.86% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.14. 48,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,905. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

