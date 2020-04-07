Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 862,403 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 862,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,000. Dollar General makes up 5.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.34% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.77. 2,704,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $170.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

