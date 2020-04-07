Veritaseum Price Hits $8.47 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $3,043.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $8.47 or 0.00115204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

