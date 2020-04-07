Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 5.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. 14,701,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The company has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

