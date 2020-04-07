Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Achieves $12.00 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $464,555.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,336.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.02321575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.97 or 0.03515985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00631536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00790908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00076939 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00511398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,207,147 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit, Poloniex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Bittylicious and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.