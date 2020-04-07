Viacoin (VIA) Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.91 million and $48,468.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00632433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007668 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,104 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

