ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643,004. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

