VIBE One Day Volume Hits $26,478.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $26,478.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.