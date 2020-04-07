VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VICI. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,397. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

