VideoCoin Price Tops $0.0753 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $486,533.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

