Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.50. 11,838,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

