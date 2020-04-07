Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 53.3% Lower This Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $5,146.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 53.3% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.02585101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00202229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,455,306 coins and its circulating supply is 7,242,099 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

