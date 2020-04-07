Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 184.94 ($2.43).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115.68 ($1.52). 76,117,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

