Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 401,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,974. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

