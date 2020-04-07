VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.61. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

