Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE:VNO traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. 78,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,065. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

