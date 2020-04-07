VouchForMe Market Capitalization Achieves $439,312.34 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $439,312.34 and $25,367.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02592442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00201322 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

