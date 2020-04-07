Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 782,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

