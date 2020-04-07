Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 678,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.39.

VMC stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

