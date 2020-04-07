W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $541,959.40 and $8,141.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00203086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.