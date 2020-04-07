W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Cut to $58.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. 18,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,338,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 314,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

