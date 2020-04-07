W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Gordon Haskett

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $278.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $313.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.11.

W W Grainger stock traded up $10.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.85. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in W W Grainger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

