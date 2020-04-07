Wagerr (WGR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,277.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $1,277.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004905 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,493,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,113,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

