Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,729,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.