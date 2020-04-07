Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 6.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.