Waltonchain Price Tops $0.26 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003558 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.23 million and $5.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.02334889 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Binance, LATOKEN, Huobi, Bithumb, Allbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Coinnest, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

