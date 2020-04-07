Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28,868.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.