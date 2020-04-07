Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 122,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Shares of WTS opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

