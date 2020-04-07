Waves Community Token (WCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $647,346.99

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $647,346.99 and approximately $43.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02592442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00201322 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

