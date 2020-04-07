Wavesbet (WBET) Reaches Market Cap of $80,555.38

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $80,555.38 and $30,394.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00339753 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

