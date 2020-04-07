WAX (WAXP) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $33.83 million and $1.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,635,261,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,152,190 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, C2CX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

