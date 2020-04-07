Wedbush Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Neutral

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

COOP traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,623. The company has a market capitalization of $492.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 41,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

